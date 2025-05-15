Army Chief Visits Forward Areas In Baramulla, Lauds Role Of Troops In Op Sindoor

He asked them to always remain prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.

In an X post, the Army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps and interacted with all ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in the post

It said the Army chief lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The COAS appreciated the role played by the Dagger Division in providing succour to the civilians subjected to dastardly trans-Line of Control shelling by Pakistan. He emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force,” the Army said.

