Trump Hopes of ‘good news’ from Istanbul Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump has expressed hope for favorable progress from the anticipated discussions between Russia and Ukraine scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Thursday.
This will mark the first face-to-face negotiations between the two nations since the conflict began in 2022.
Over the weekend, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin proposed a renewal of direct talks with Kiev in an effort to secure a comprehensive resolution that addresses the foundational issues behind the war.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, who had earlier dismissed the notion of engaging in dialogue with Moscow, has now shown readiness to journey to Istanbul for the meeting.
Officials in Kiev emphasized that Zelensky would only engage in discussions with Putin himself. Nonetheless, the Russian head of state has not shown any signs of intending to travel to the Turkish city for the event.
During a conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on Wednesday, Trump remarked, “I think we’re having some pretty good news coming out of there today and maybe tomorrow and maybe Friday, frankly. But… we’ll see about that.”
Though President Trump had hinted earlier in the week that he might personally attend the upcoming meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, he seemed to scale back that possibility while aboard Air Force One on his way to Qatar.
