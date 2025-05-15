403
Diplomatic Expulsions Intensify India, Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) In a development that has deepened the already tense relationship between India and Pakistan, both nations expelled diplomats from each other's high commissions on Tuesday.
Each side alleged that the expelled officials were involved in intelligence-gathering, further escalating existing frictions, particularly along their shared border.
The sequence began with India instructing a Pakistani diplomat to leave the country, accusing him of engaging in “activities beyond his official role.”
Indian authorities hinted at clandestine behavior, implying the individual was involved in espionage.
A formal complaint was also submitted by India to the Pakistani charge d’affaires stationed in New Delhi, according to a statement released by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan requested that an Indian diplomat posted in Islamabad also depart the country.
This action was confirmed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through an official communication.
“The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status,” the ministry said on Tuesday.
Pakistan mirrored India’s move by delivering its own diplomatic objection, marking yet another chapter in the ongoing diplomatic standoff.
