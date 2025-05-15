Optisigns Announces European Expansion
-
OptiSigns has opened a new office in Munich, Germany and added key leadership to better support EU customers
OptiSigns is the leading digital signage company in North America, with over 30,500 customers in 121 countries using their hardware and software to display signage across a variety of industries
HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiSigns, Inc. has opened a new, EU-based office in Munich, Germany.
OptiSigns, since 2016, has supported its European customer base through its Houston, Texas office. It offers regional currency support, allows popular European payment methods (SEPA, iDEAL, Sofort, etc.), provides software language options, maintains compliance with EU and UK regulations, and its digital signage hardware is available via Amazon UK and DE.
The company looks to increase that commitment with this new EU-based office. By operating in Munich, OptiSigns European customers will receive better support in their timezone and their preferred language. They seek to build strategic partnerships with local dealers, system integrators and other key players to improve coverage across the continent.
Rudiger Schied, Business Development Director Europe, leads this new Munich office.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to expand OptiSigns and its unique digital signage in Europe," said Mr. Schied. "Our focus is to bring the best products and services to our customers, and we know our software and hardware is up to the task."
Mr. Shied believes OptiSigns will bring great value to the European economic sector, providing employment and fostering strategic relationships.
"OptiSigns has had an annual growth rate of 125% over the last three years, including being a major job creator in the US," Mr. Schied said. "We can replicate that here in Germany and other EU member states. We welcome EU businesses and customers to reach out and see how OptiSigns digital signage can transform your organizational communication and engagement with employees and customers."
OptiSigns will attend the Digital Signage Summit Europe conference in Munich on 21-23 May 2025.
About OptiSigns, Inc.
OptiSigns is a Houston, TX based digital signage company founded in 2016. With over 30,500 customers, it provides both hardware and software for use in digital signage. The OptiSigns app allows the design, creation, and scheduling of content for display. Its hardware allows seamless integration of the OptiSigns app with any screen.
Website:
Media Contact
General Media
[email protected]
Rudiger Schied
Business Development Director Europe
[email protected]
SOURCE OptiSignsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment