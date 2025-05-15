Optisigns Announces European Expansion



OptiSigns has opened a new office in Munich, Germany and added key leadership to better support EU customers OptiSigns is the leading digital signage company in North America, with over 30,500 customers in 121 countries using their hardware and software to display signage across a variety of industries

HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiSigns, Inc. has opened a new, EU-based office in Munich, Germany.

OptiSigns, since 2016, has supported its European customer base through its Houston, Texas office. It offers regional currency support, allows popular European payment methods (SEPA, iDEAL, Sofort, etc.), provides software language options, maintains compliance with EU and UK regulations, and its digital signage hardware is available via Amazon UK and DE.

The company looks to increase that commitment with this new EU-based office. By operating in Munich, OptiSigns European customers will receive better support in their timezone and their preferred language. They seek to build strategic partnerships with local dealers, system integrators and other key players to improve coverage across the continent.

Rudiger Schied, Business Development Director Europe, leads this new Munich office.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to expand OptiSigns and its unique digital signage in Europe," said Mr. Schied. "Our focus is to bring the best products and services to our customers, and we know our software and hardware is up to the task."

Mr. Shied believes OptiSigns will bring great value to the European economic sector, providing employment and fostering strategic relationships.

"OptiSigns has had an annual growth rate of 125% over the last three years, including being a major job creator in the US," Mr. Schied said. "We can replicate that here in Germany and other EU member states. We welcome EU businesses and customers to reach out and see how OptiSigns digital signage can transform your organizational communication and engagement with employees and customers."

OptiSigns will attend the Digital Signage Summit Europe conference in Munich on 21-23 May 2025.

About OptiSigns, Inc.

OptiSigns is a Houston, TX based digital signage company founded in 2016. With over 30,500 customers, it provides both hardware and software for use in digital signage. The OptiSigns app allows the design, creation, and scheduling of content for display. Its hardware allows seamless integration of the OptiSigns app with any screen.

