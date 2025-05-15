Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov states Putin’s Victory Day ceasefire proposal makes direct discussions with Kiev possible

2025-05-15 04:15:08
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that President Vladimir Putin’s 72-hour ceasefire offer on Victory Day in the Ukraine conflict signals the potential start of direct negotiations with Kiev, without any preconditions. Putin announced the ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, halting military actions from midnight on May 7–8 until midnight on May 10–11. The truce is seen as an invitation for peace talks aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis and fostering constructive international collaboration.

Lavrov discussed the matter with journalists following a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, responding to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s call for an immediate 30-day ceasefire. Lavrov argued that such a prolonged truce would be used as a pretext to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, particularly as Ukrainian forces were retreating. Zelensky criticized the three-day truce as a “manipulation” and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire to guarantee peace and security for Ukraine.

Lavrov reminded the press of Ukraine’s past violations of ceasefire agreements, including the Easter truce and a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure negotiated with US President Donald Trump in mid-March. According to Russia’s military, Ukrainian forces breached the Easter truce nearly 5,000 times. Lavrov emphasized that Russia’s previous experiences with Kiev’s ceasefire calls show little trust in their commitment to peace.

Putin has expressed concerns that a long ceasefire could allow Ukraine to rearm and strengthen its position, which he sees as a potential obstacle to reaching a genuine peace agreement.

