Precious Quartz Mine Discovered In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A large mine of quartz has been discovered in the Shamal Dohmanda district of southeastern Khost province, authorities announced on Thursday.

A statement from the governor's house said the discovery was made by Mines and Petroleum Director Maulvi Sadiq Jan Hamza and his engineering team during a visit to the site in a mountainous area of the district.

Khost province is one of the richest in Afghanistan's southeastern region in terms of precious and semi-precious minerals.

Several significant mineral indicators have been identified in the province since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to the power.

The newly discovered mine is regarded as highly valuable, particularly due to the presence of transparent quartz veins embedded in shale and sedimentary rock formations, making it a potentially rich source of high-quality quartz.

The statement added that quartz – derived from the German word for hardness and durability – is a widely used mineral with both industrial and ornamental applications.

In addition to its natural beauty, quartz is highly sought after due to its resistance and versatility.

Such stones are extensively used in manufacturing glass, TV screens, watches, rings, jewelry, scientific instruments like telescopes and binoculars, kitchen countertops, the oil industry, medical tools and devices.

hz