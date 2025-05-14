403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikh Bandar Meets Elon Musk In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, met Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX and xAI, in Doha, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment