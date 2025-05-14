Beijing Review: Future-Facing Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amid shifting international dynamics, the Global South, including China and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), is rising with growing strength and influence. China-LAC relations have entered a new phase, setting a new benchmark for South-South cooperation.

In July 2014, during his visit to Brasília, capital of Brazil, Xi attended the China-LAC Countries Leaders' Meeting, where he first proposed building a China-LAC community with a shared future. Together with the attending leaders, he jointly announced the establishment of the Forum of China and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In January 2015, the First Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was held in Beijing. This was the beginning of overall cooperation between China and LAC countries. "The China-CELAC Forum, a young seedling in our eyes, needs the dedication and cultivation of both sides for it to grow bigger and stronger," Xi said at the opening ceremony.

Today, that once-tender seedling has grown into a flourishing tree-lush, robust and thriving. From vision to reality, from concept to concrete action, the China-CELAC Forum has become the leading platform for advancing overall cooperation between China and LAC countries.

Over the past decade, the two sides have continuously deepened political mutual trust and expanded practical cooperation. Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras have established or resumed diplomatic ties with China. The latter has firmly held its position as the LAC's second largest trading partner, while Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Nicaragua have all become China's free trade partners.

In November 2024, the Chancay Port in Peru officially commenced operations. This milestone celebrates the birth of a new land-sea corridor between Asia and LAC countries in the new era.

Over the past decade, China and LAC nations have remained committed to safeguarding world peace and promoting shared development. In May 2024, China and Brazil jointly issued the Common Understandings on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, which received positive responses from more than 110 countries.

The Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum took place in Beijing on May 13. China has expressed its readiness to work with partners in the region to promote progress in building a China-LAC community with a shared future. Together, they seek to address global challenges, promote reforms in global governance and contribute wisdom and strength to maintaining world peace and stability.

In the spirit of the proverb "just as a ship is powered by its sails, people are inspired by their hearts," the China-LAC community with a shared future is poised for a steady and prosperous voyage, charting a new course for bilateral relations.

