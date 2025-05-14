Carlsbad Youth Baseball Gears Up To Host The 2025 Pony-13 World Series

2025 Pony-13 World Series Flyer

The Pony-13 World Series returns to Carlsbad for a second year, an international celebration of baseball, sportsmanship, and community.

- Thomas Benton, President of Carlsbad Youth Baseball

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carlsbad Youth Baseball (CYB) is excited to host the 2025 Pony-13 World Series baseball tournament for the second consecutive year on July 24–29, 2025 at Aviara Community Park. This international event will bring together 10 teams of talented 13-year-old athletes from the United States, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific to compete in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and the love of the game. The Pony-13 World Series, established in 2004, offers the most talented 13-year-olds a chance to compete at the highest level.

“We are thrilled to welcome the world's best young baseball players back to Carlsbad,” said Tom Benton, President of Carlsbad Youth Baseball.“This event is more than just a tournament. It's a unique opportunity to connect communities, inspire young athletes, and showcase the values of teamwork and sportsmanship.”

CYB is also proud to announce that former MLB outfielder Jacque Jones will throw the ceremonial First Pitch for Opening Day. A proud San Diego native, Jones had a stellar 10-year career in the big leagues, playing for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins, and Detroit Tigers. He graduated from San Diego High School in 1993 and played baseball for the University of Southern California where he went on to represent the USA in the 1996 Olympics. Jacque amassed 165 home runs in his MLB career, with 27 of them coming in 2002 where he led the Twins to the ALCS. His 11 lead off home runs in 2002 is an active Twins franchise record, and at the time fell one shy of MLB's all-time single-season record.

In addition, Opening Day will feature a high-energy skills competition with special guest appearances. The San Diego Padres' beloved mascot, The Friar, will be on hand to pump up the crowd and add to the excitement. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from baseball greats Jacque Jones (mentioned above), former professional pitcher for New York Mets and Seattle Mariners Jared Eichelberg, and Juan Eichelberger former Major League Baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians, and Atlanta Braves.

“Baseball is about more than just winning the game. It's about building character and creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Abe Key, PONY Baseball & Softball President and CEO.“The Pony-13 World Series exemplifies these values and Carlsbad provides the perfect backdrop to celebrate the best of youth baseball.”

Teams will compete in a modified double elimination bracket, culminating in a winner-take-all championship game. Families, fans and baseball enthusiasts are invited to join in the fun at Aviara Community Park. Games will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

“We're dedicated to creating experiences that inspire a lifelong love of baseball,” added Benton.“Hosting the Pony-13 World Series for a second year is an honor, and we're excited to continue this tradition in Carlsbad.”

Event Highlights

Dates: July 24–29, 2025

Location: Aviara Community Park, Carlsbad, California

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, July 24, at 7 PM (First Pitch by Jacque Jones)

Champions League Game: Saturday, July 26th at 12pm

Tickets

Ages 12 & Up: $10

Youth (Ages 6–11): $5

Ages 5 & Under: Free

Important Notes: No coolers, pets, outside food or drinks, or tailgating allowed. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site.

The 2025 Pony-13 World Series promises a weekend of thrilling competition, community celebration, and the enduring spirit of the game. For more information, visit and follow @pony13ws on Instagram for updates.

About Carlsbad Youth Baseball

Carlsbad Youth Baseball (CYB) was founded in 1992 with the mission to provide children of all skill levels and financial backgrounds the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball while emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, and community spirit. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CYB is committed to fostering a love of the game and creating an inclusive environment for all young athletes.

About PONY Baseball and Softball

PONY Baseball is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth baseball and softball opportunities for players aged 4 to 23. Founded in 1951 in Washington, Pennsylvania, PONY Baseball and Softball emphasizes player development, sportsmanship, and community involvement, fostering a lifelong love for the game.

Amber Masciorini

Carlsbad Youth Baseball

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.