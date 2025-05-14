MES Achieves 100% Pass Result In Class XII CBSE Examination 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: MES Indian School has achieved record-breaking results with outstanding performance, thus emerging toppers in Science, Commerce and Humanities Streams with 100% pass in Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Examinations 2025 (in India).

In the Science Stream Aneena Mariya Kuriakose emerged as school topper with 98.2%, followed by Momin Abubakar Atif Husain and Nandakishor Santhosh with 96.8 % in the second position and Rithas Nalakath and Prarthana Preetha in the third position with 96.4% Rithas Nalakath And Prarthana Preetha. In the Commerce Stream, Maliha Mumtaz Najeeb secured first position with 97.4%, followed by Riswin Mathew Wilson in the second position with 97.2% and Aalyah Nabeel Shekhani with 95.4 % in the third position.

In the Humanities Stream, Jiya Maria Jude topped the school with 96.4% marks. Aliya K secured the second position with 92.8% and Zohra Sabir with 92% in the third position. A total of 22 students secured A1 in all five subjects. The school management and the Principal congratulated the students and staff for their achievements and the Principal also thanked MoEHE, Embassy of India and School Management for their constant support.