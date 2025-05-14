United States Frozen Food Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Unilever, Nestle, General Mills, Nomad, Tyson, Conagra, Wawona, Bellisio Parent, Mccain Foods, Kraft Heinz
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$79.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$171.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Frozen Food Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Frozen Meals
6.2 By Meat/Poultry/Seafood
6.3 By Desserts
6.4 By Fruits & Vegetables
6.5 By Distribution Channel
6.6 By Region
7. Frozen Meals
7.1 Breakfast Food
7.2 Dinners/Entrees
7.3 Pizza
8. Meat/Poultry/Seafood
8.1 Seafood
8.2 Processed Poultry
8.3 Poultry
8.4 Meat
9. Desserts
9.1 Ice Cream/Sherbet
9.2 Novelties
9.3 Desserts/Toppings
10. Fruits & Vegetables
10.1 Fruits
10.1.1 Strawberries
10.1.2 Raspberries
10.1.3 Blueberries
10.1.4 Blackberries
10.1.5 Peaches
10.1.6 Cherries
10.1.7 Apricots
10.1.8 Apples
10.1.9 Others
10.2 Vegetables
10.2.1 Mixed Vegetables
10.2.2 Broccoli
10.2.3 Beans
10.2.4 Corn
10.2.5 Peas
10.2.6 Prepared Vegetables
10.2.7 Corn on the Cob
10.2.8 Spinach
10.2.9 Onion Rings
10.2.10 Zucchini
10.2.11 Carrots
10.2.12 Onions
11. Snacks
12. Baked Goods
13. Distribution Channel
13.1 Traditional Grocery Stores
13.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
13.3 Club Stores
13.4 Discount Stores
13.5 Online
13.6 Others
14. Region
14.1 East
14.2 West
14.3 North
14.4 South
15. Porter's Five Analysis
15.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.3 Degree of Rivalry
15.4 Threat of New Entrants
15.5 Threat of Substitutes
16. SWOT Analysis
16.1 Strength
16.2 Weakness
16.3 Opportunity
16.4 Threat
17. Company Analysis
