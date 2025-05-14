Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
United States Frozen Food Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Unilever, Nestle, General Mills, Nomad, Tyson, Conagra, Wawona, Bellisio Parent, Mccain Foods, Kraft Heinz


2025-05-14 11:31:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Frozen Food Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Frozen Food Market, which was worth US$ 79.66 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the period from 2025 to 2033 and reach US$ 171.56 billion by 2033. Increased demand for convenient ready-to-eat foods, increased use of frozen fruits and vegetables, and improved freezing technology propel growth. Increasing e-commerce and retail distribution also fuel market growth.

With the rise of organic, plant-based, and healthier frozen foods, the industry continues to expand. The rise in internet-based grocery shopping and meal delivery has also driven frozen food sales, which is now a leading category in the US food market.
Growth Drivers in United States Frozen Food Market

Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods
With busy lifestyles and changing consumer patterns, frozen food has become a convenient option for Americans seeking fast and convenient meals. Increased numbers of dual-income households and urban dwellings have increased the demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods. Frozen foods have longer shelf life, minimal preparation time, and reduced food wastage and thus are well suited for modern consumers. Furthermore, improvements in freezing technology and packaging have raised product quality, thus driving the market further.

Mar 2025, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) latest consumer survey supports the growing importance of frozen foods to American consumers: 71% of shoppers like ready-to-eat meal departments and quick prep meals in the grocery store, making frozen foods an important factor in meal planning. 67% of shoppers enjoy better ingredient organization for specific meal categories, the method through which shoppers are using frozen foods as bases for creative cooking. 83% of shoppers say frozen foods make meal planning easier, additionally adding to the importance of frozen foods to active families.
Expansion of E-Commerce and Grocery Internet Shopping
The development of grocery internet shopping and food delivery has dramatically boosted sales of frozen foods. Shoppers are exposed to an expansive range of frozen products within the palm of their hands with handy home delivery facilities. Multibrand giants and web platforms like Walmart, Amazon Fresh, and Instacart are enhancing frozen food stocks.

The push for digital buying behaviors and mealbox subscription plans continues to drive growth in the market. September 2024, Over 138 million American shoppers buy grocery products online with growing prospects. There are over 62,000 supermarkets, but merely about 5,970 (or 9.5%) sell online, indicating untapped potential in cyberspace.
Increasing Trend Toward Health-Oriented and Organic Frozen Food
The health-oriented frozen foods market is on the rise with consumers looking for organic, gluten-free, plant-based, and high-protein frozen foods. Businesses are introducing frozen foods that have clean labels, fewer preservatives, and sustainable ingredients in order to win over health-conscious consumers.

Increased demand for vegan and plant-based frozen dinners, frozen vegetables, and fruits is driving innovation. Sept. 2024, Amy's Kitchen, the first organic frozen food company, is launching into frozen breakfast with new burritos, wraps, and entrees. Committed to providing convenient, organic meals for busy mornings, Amy's new line offers healthy, home-style alternatives that make breakfast convenient.
Challenges Confronting the United States Frozen Food Market

Perception of Lower Nutritional Value
Despite technological advancements in freezing operations, there are still some customers who perceive frozen foods as less healthy than fresh foods. Concerns regarding the presence of added preservatives, artificial additives, and excessive sodium content in certain frozen foods present a challenge to market growth. Promoting the nutritional quality and minimal processing of frozen fruits and vegetables is key to overcoming this challenge.
Supply Chain and Storage Constraints
Cold transport, cold storage, and logistics are dependent heavily on frozen foods. Rising fuel prices, supply chain uncertainty, and labor shortages cause rising supply chain costs as well as poor quality and poor availability. The suppliers must supply capital-hungry cold equipment to keep growing demand levels at a rising cost. Small and medium enterprises also find it cumbersome to distribute frozen foods across the geography of a region.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

  • Unilever PLC
  • Nestle S.A.
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Nomad Foods Ltd.
  • Tyson Foods Inc.
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Wawona Frozen Foods
  • Bellisio Parent, LLC
  • McCain Foods
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $171.56 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Frozen Food Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Frozen Meals
6.2 By Meat/Poultry/Seafood
6.3 By Desserts
6.4 By Fruits & Vegetables
6.5 By Distribution Channel
6.6 By Region
7. Frozen Meals
7.1 Breakfast Food
7.2 Dinners/Entrees
7.3 Pizza
8. Meat/Poultry/Seafood
8.1 Seafood
8.2 Processed Poultry
8.3 Poultry
8.4 Meat
9. Desserts
9.1 Ice Cream/Sherbet
9.2 Novelties
9.3 Desserts/Toppings
10. Fruits & Vegetables
10.1 Fruits
10.1.1 Strawberries
10.1.2 Raspberries
10.1.3 Blueberries
10.1.4 Blackberries
10.1.5 Peaches
10.1.6 Cherries
10.1.7 Apricots
10.1.8 Apples
10.1.9 Others
10.2 Vegetables
10.2.1 Mixed Vegetables
10.2.2 Broccoli
10.2.3 Beans
10.2.4 Corn
10.2.5 Peas
10.2.6 Prepared Vegetables
10.2.7 Corn on the Cob
10.2.8 Spinach
10.2.9 Onion Rings
10.2.10 Zucchini
10.2.11 Carrots
10.2.12 Onions
11. Snacks
12. Baked Goods
13. Distribution Channel
13.1 Traditional Grocery Stores
13.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
13.3 Club Stores
13.4 Discount Stores
13.5 Online
13.6 Others
14. Region
14.1 East
14.2 West
14.3 North
14.4 South
15. Porter's Five Analysis
15.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.3 Degree of Rivalry
15.4 Threat of New Entrants
15.5 Threat of Substitutes
16. SWOT Analysis
16.1 Strength
16.2 Weakness
16.3 Opportunity
16.4 Threat
17. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • U.S. Frozen Food Market
