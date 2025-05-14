Spike Lee Featured In The Premiere Of Newsweek’S New Video-First Editorial Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today launched the first episode of Newsmakers, a video series offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at figures who drive change across culture, politics, business, and society. The debut episode features film director Spike Lee stepping out from behind the camera and into the spotlight to tell his own story.

Lee started directing movies in the 1980s and has never avoided powerful topics. He has a talent for showing how big issues impact individuals, day-to-day life, and relationships. Lee's films are revered because the impact doesn't end at the credits – themes are discussed, symbolism pointed out, and most importantly, viewers are forced to reflect on the big picture.

Like Spike Lee's movies, Newsmakers aims to capture a cinematic quality in each episode through multimedia experiences and exclusive profiles with current societal and cultural influencers. The stories themselves are dynamic and prompt questions, continuing to evolve, and provoke thought and conversation among viewers.

“The Newsmakers initiative presents compelling video features and a cover story spotlighting influential figures,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek.“From thought leaders and CEOs to heads of state and renowned entertainers – those who impact deeply resonate with a global audience.”

Each Newsmakers short film runs for approximately 10 minutes and is set for monthly release, accompanied by a feature article on Newsweek.com, as well as a collectible magazine cover. Episodes will premiere on Newsweek's website , TikTok , YouTube Shorts , and social media, spanning across platforms to reach a diversified audience.

The first episode of Newsmakers can be found now on The print magazine featuring Spike Lee can be found on stands May 16.

