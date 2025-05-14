Weride Accelerates Robotaxi Mass Commercialization With 8 Autonomous 24/7 Routes In Central Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has introduced eight autonomous Robotaxi pilot operation routes in central Guangzhou, establishing China's first 24-hour autonomous ride-hailing network covering the core areas of a Tier 1 city. This marks a significant step toward the large-scale commercialization of WeRide's Robotaxi services.

The new 24-hour Robotaxi network covers key landmarks in Guangzhou including the Canton Tower, the Canton Fair Complex, Garden Hotel, and Zhujiang New Town, as well as national transportation hubs like Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station. Spanning the city's busiest and most densely populated areas in Guangzhou, the network highlights WeRide's best-in-class autonomous driving technology, along with its commitment to operational safety, stability, and reliability.

To experience a Robotaxi ride, users can download the WeRide Go app and select "Book a ride" → "Airport/Rail Transfers" to schedule their trip. The service operates 24 hours a day, with next-day rides (after 12pm) available for booking from 6pm the previous evening.

The launch of 24/7 full-day, all-weather autonomous operations in the heart of Guangzhou highlights WeRide's years of development and technological refinement. As one of the first autonomous driving companies to launch Robotaxi operations on public roads, WeRide introduced China's first paid autonomous ride-hailing service in Guangzhou in 2019. Since then, it has expanded Robotaxi operations to eight cities across China, the UAE, and Switzerland, serving core urban areas, major transport hubs, and residential communities. With over 2,000 days of public operations and a flawless safety record with no active safety incidents, WeRide continues to set the standard for safe, reliable autonomous driving.

From R&D to commercial deployment, WeRide has demonstrated its signature "WeRide Speed". On February 24, 2025 - just four months after launching its next-generation production Robotaxi model GXR - the company received approval to conduct commercial Robotaxi ride-hailing services in Beijing, covering key areas of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, as well as major high-speed rail stations.

"WeRide Speed" also extends to its international Robotaxi expansion. In September 2024, WeRide formed a strategic partnership with Uber, the world's largest mobility and delivery platform. By December 2024, the first Robotaxi fleet was deployed in Abu Dhabi, becoming the largest public commercial Robotaxi fleet outside the US and China. This April, the partnership quickly expanded to Dubai, where WeRide's Robotaxi will be available on Uber's platform soon. In May, WeRide and Uber announced an expanded partnership to launch Robotaxi fleets in 15 more cities over the next five years, including key markets in Europe.

The launch of Guangzhou's 24-hour Robotaxi operation network in its core urban areas marks a significant milestone in WeRide's global Robotaxi commercialization strategy. Moving forward, the company will continue enhancing its technology and services to deliver safer, more efficient, and more convenient transportation solutions for users.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services that address a vast array of transportation needs across a diverse range of urban use cases across mobility, logistics, and sanitation. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024“The Future 50” list.

