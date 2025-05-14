Pakistan Reports 40 Civilian, 11 Troop Deaths In Recent Clashes With India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: The Pakistani authorities announced on Tuesday the killing of 40 civilians and 11 military personnel in the latest confrontations with neighboring India, affirming that the casualties included women and children.

One civilian and 11 troops were killed over the past week during armed clashes with India. Among the victims were 7 women and 15 children, while 121 individuals were wounded, including 10 women, 27 children, and 78 military personnel. The latest official toll released by Pakistan puts the civilian death count at 33, the Pakistani military confirmed in a statement.

India, on the other hand, reported the killing of 15 of its citizens in the confrontations, in addition to 5 military personnel.

The two neighboring countries had engaged in fierce combat operations that lasted four days, raising concerns of a potential spillover into full-scale war before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire last Saturday, affirming that his country had played a mediating role in securing the deal.