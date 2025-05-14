403
Bahrain, Oman Affirm US Approach Aligns With Gulf Vision For Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- Bahrain and Oman affirmed Wednesday that the United States' approach aligns with both countries' goal at promoting peace and resolving conflicts regionally and globally.
In his speech at GCC-US summit in Riyadh, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Price Mohammad bin Salman for their invitation and warm reception.
He noted that the summit's convening in Riyadh reflected the deep friendship and strong strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States, welcoming the participation of US President Donald Trump and congratulating him on assuming office, as well as praised his diplomatic efforts promote peace across the region and the world.
He commended the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it an important step toward regional stability, and expressed hope for further cooperation to build a safe and prosperous region for all.
He underscored that such policies was an opportunity for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring Palestinian rights and promoting a region free from weapons of mass destruction.
He highlighted the significance of the successful US-Iran negotiations in bolstering regional stability, while lauding Saudi Arabia's humanitarian initiatives at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He reaffirmed Bahrain's pride in the longstanding partnership with the US particularly through US Navy's Fifth Fleet, underscoring its commitment to securing navigation in the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea as well as combating piracy and terrorism.
For his part, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Asa'ad bin Tareq Al-Said lauded Donald Trump's diplomatic approach as one that encourages constructive dialogue and fosters a positive atmosphere for both bilateral and regional relations.
He also, commended the US's role in supporting peace effort and safeguard maritime navigation, especially amid Bab Al-Mandam and the Red Sea ongoing challenge.
Expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Omani official urged the international community to assume its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people and provide urgent aid to prevent further humanitarian deterioration.
He reiterated that Oman's ties with the US are based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various sectors. (end)
