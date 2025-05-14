403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Forges Stronger Trade Ties with Hong Kong
(MENAFN) Qatari political and business leaders on Monday voiced strong interest in deepening trade relations and expanding investment collaboration with China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
The remarks came as HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee wrapped up a two-day official visit to Qatar, aimed at promoting Hong Kong and identifying new avenues for partnership.
At an event titled "Partnering for Success -- Hong Kong as a 'super Connector' and 'Super Value-Adder'," Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari highlighted Hong Kong’s role as a key access point to Asia, while noting Doha’s position as a strategic hub for the Middle East.
"At a time when many traditional relationships and international norms are in flux, our economies must remain open to each other," Al Kuwari said. He expressed optimism that the visit would lead to stronger commercial and investment ties between the two regions.
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani, head of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed a desire to boost collaboration in multiple sectors, with a particular focus on private enterprise, trade, finance, and investment. He urged Qatari business leaders to seek opportunities in Hong Kong.
John Lee told a news agency that the visiting delegation included more than 50 business professionals and industry leaders from both Hong Kong and mainland China.
"The composition of the delegation demonstrates Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' under the principle of 'one country, two systems'," Lee noted.
He noted that Qatar ranks as Hong Kong’s third-largest trading partner in the Middle East.
"During this visit, we have achieved 35 MoUs (the memorandums of understanding) and agreements spanning trade, investment, technology, legal co-operation, financial markets and so on," he further stated.
The remarks came as HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee wrapped up a two-day official visit to Qatar, aimed at promoting Hong Kong and identifying new avenues for partnership.
At an event titled "Partnering for Success -- Hong Kong as a 'super Connector' and 'Super Value-Adder'," Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari highlighted Hong Kong’s role as a key access point to Asia, while noting Doha’s position as a strategic hub for the Middle East.
"At a time when many traditional relationships and international norms are in flux, our economies must remain open to each other," Al Kuwari said. He expressed optimism that the visit would lead to stronger commercial and investment ties between the two regions.
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani, head of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed a desire to boost collaboration in multiple sectors, with a particular focus on private enterprise, trade, finance, and investment. He urged Qatari business leaders to seek opportunities in Hong Kong.
John Lee told a news agency that the visiting delegation included more than 50 business professionals and industry leaders from both Hong Kong and mainland China.
"The composition of the delegation demonstrates Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' under the principle of 'one country, two systems'," Lee noted.
He noted that Qatar ranks as Hong Kong’s third-largest trading partner in the Middle East.
"During this visit, we have achieved 35 MoUs (the memorandums of understanding) and agreements spanning trade, investment, technology, legal co-operation, financial markets and so on," he further stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment