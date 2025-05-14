Consultative Meeting To Strengthen Cooperation Between Moph And Health Insurance Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud held an extensive meeting with representatives of insurance companies operating in the State.

The meeting comes as part of regular consultative meetings and ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Chamber's Insurance Committee; Hamad Ahmad Al Mulla, Assistant Governor for Supervision at Qatar Central Bank; and several officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the health insurance system and the importance of consulting with insurance companies and all stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainable health insurance system that meets the health needs of all citizens and residents in the State of Qatar while prioritising the public interest.

The meeting is part of the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships with the private sector. This effort aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar, and the National Health Strategy in order to improve the health and well-being of the population while also enhancing the efficiency and financial sustainability of the healthcare system.

