New BGMI Redeem Codes Drop Ahead Of 3.8 Update To Claim Your Rewards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, May 14, 2025 – KRAFTON India has unveiled a new set of redeem codes as part of its ongoing effort to reward the BGMI community with exclusive in-game items. These fresh codes are packed with premium content such as rare skins, cosmetics, and gear, giving players new ways to enhance their style and performance in the game.
Available for a limited time, these codes are redeemable only via BGMI's official redemption page from April 22 to June 6, 2025.
Redeem codes:
1. CTZBZ4NFU84G
2. CTZCZ6VFDNBJ
3. CTZDZ84GNWUT
4. CTZEZ3CFVCVS
5. CTZFZ47JFQXK
6. CTZGZ5M4RF9K
7. CTZHZS6FD8H4
8. CTZIZKUEFTCR
9. CTZJZBN75PUM
10. CTZKZK6XWPK7
11. CTZLZS7JJP8U
12. CTZMZABTC8W3
13. CUZBZFBBDWMX
14. CUZCZB88KK67
15. CUZDZJMNC6BE
16. CUZEZUGSF5DW
17. CUZFZ945PDHA
18. CUZGZUSUDG3G
19. CUZHZE5M9UX3
20. CUZIZJMKPVD7
21. CUZJZFRXSKW5
22. CUZKZ756K7VB
23. CUZLZWCXQ8CR
24. CUZMZSKD3PF6
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
· Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website
· Step 2: Enter your Character ID
· Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
· Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'
· Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
· A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
· A user cannot redeem a code twice
· Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
· If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
· Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
· Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally re-nowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).
Company :-Edelman
User :- Aditi Sharma
Email :...
