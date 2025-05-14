Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Paraguay

2025-05-14 05:07:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you, and through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that, through our joint efforts, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay will develop even more and our cooperation will continue successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Paraguay," the letter reads.

