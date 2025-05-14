NUQ's Institute For Advanced Study In The Global South Welcomes New Global Scholars Cohort

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Five scholars are set to join the Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South at Northwestern University in Qatar (#IAS_NUQ) as part of the 2025-26 global scholars cohort.

Angela Haddad joins as a Global Postdoctoral Scholar, while Asri Saraswati, Mostafa Minawi, Sara Mourad, and Téwodros Workneh will be in residence as Global Fellows.

The Global Fellowship offers established and emerging scholars a short-term opportunity to develop a project-in-progress, while the Global Postdoctoral Scholars program holds a longer appointment that includes more profound teaching and mentoring components. Both the Global Fellows and Postdoctoral Scholar will participate in public colloquia and engage closely with the Northwestern Qatar community, including undergraduate fellows, offering valuable opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and feedback.

“I am thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of scholars as we continue to expand our commitment to interdisciplinary, globally engaged scholarship,” said Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.“Their work reflects the heart of our mission - to explore the histories, cultures, and media of the Global South. We value the dynamic, collaborative environment we have created here, where students and scholars at all stages of their careers engage with one another, exchange ideas, and amplify voices that shape critical conversations.”

Haddad is a PhD candidate in comparative literature at New York University and a doctoral fellow at the Orient-Institut Beirut. Her research traces Arab Caribbean literary modernities through the writings of Syro-Lebanese migrants to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti at the turn of the twentieth century. While in residence, she will develop her dissertation into a monograph and launch a restoration and digitization project for rare journals and magazines previously inaccessible due to their condition. Her next project explores Arab travel texts that document early South-South encounters and the aesthetic foundations of later transregional solidarities.

Saraswati, an assistant professor at the University of Indonesia, brings expertise in postcoloniality, gender, and cultural politics to her role as a Global Fellow. Minawi, professor of History at Cornell University, is a historian of empire whose work investigates Ottoman imperialism and inter-imperial competition across Africa, Asia, and Europe through archival research grounded in the Global South. Mourad, assistant professor of Media Studies at the American University of Beirut, is a writer and scholar focusing on gender, Arab public cultures, and the cultural politics of sexuality. Workneh, an associate professor of Global Communication at Kent State University, examines global media industries and policies through the lens of critical political economy and postcolonial theory, with a focus on state-media relations in Ethiopia and its diaspora.

#IAS_NUQ serves as a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, where Postdoctoral Scholars integrate regional expertise into transnational, historically informed research. Global Fellows, while pursuing their independent projects, actively engage with the Institute's intellectual community, participating in research groups, presenting their work, and contributing to multilingual publications.