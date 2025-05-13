403
Hapvida’S Profit Drop, IRB Re’S 50% Income Jump, Natura’S Loss Reduction Highlight Brazil’S Sectoral Fragmentation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hapvida, IRB Re, and Natura disclosed contrasting first-quarter results, revealing sector-specific hurdles in Brazil's healthcare, reinsurance, and cosmetics industries. Financial figures use a R$5.70 = $1 exchange rate.
Hapvida: Rising Costs Offset Membership Stability
Hapvida's adjusted net income fell 15.8% year-over-year to R$416.4 million ($73 million), while unadjusted net income dropped 34.9% to R$54.3 million ($9.5 million).
The healthcare provider reported a 7.3% revenue increase to R$7.499 billion ($1.32 billion), driven by higher premiums and price adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA inched up 0.5% to R$1.003 billion ($176 million), but margins contracted to 13.4% due to rising claims expenses.
The cash claims ratio reached 68.6%, up 0.7 percentage points annually, influenced by seasonal viral surges and litigation-related payouts. Net debt declined 5.7% to R$4.164 billion ($736.8 million), lowering leverage to 0.98x EBITDA .
Membership dipped marginally to 15.7 million, with health plan users stable at 8.8 million. Free cash flow stood at R$570.3 million ($100 million), supported by operating cash flow of R$872 million ($153 million).
IRB Re: Profit Gains Mask Premium Declines
IRB Re's net income surged 50% YoY to R$118.6 million ($20.8 million) under its“business view” metric, marking its ninth consecutive profitable quarter.
Retained premiums fell 12% to R$974 million ($170.8 million) due to delayed contract renewals, though non-life premiums dominated at 94.6%. Financial income jumped 57.9% to R$210.2 million ($36.8 million), fueled by higher interest rates.
The combined ratio held at 66.5%, reflecting disciplined underwriting despite a domestic property claim and reserve reversals in Mexico's energy sector.
Domestic premiums dropped 19% to R$857 million ($150.4 million), while international premiums grew 3% to R$391 million ($68.6 million). Leadership highlighted upcoming renewals in Argentina, Peru, and Colombia as growth drivers in Latin America's expanding insurance market.
Natura: Cost Controls Fuel Recovery
Natura narrowed its net loss by 83.9% YoY to R$150.7 million ($26.4 million), with recurring EBITDA soaring 30.1% to R$789.5 million ($138.5 million).
Revenue reached R$6.68 billion ($1.17 billion), aligning with forecasts, as digital sales surged 34.7%. Gross margins in Latin America hit 67.1%, aided by integrated Natura -Avon operations in key markets.
The cosmetics firm opened 34 owned stores and 88 franchises, expanding its retail footprint to 149 stores and 869 franchises. Logistics costs fell 12% through optimized supply chains. ESG efforts included solar-powered Mexican plants, though Argentine inflation remains a headwind.
Sector Realities
Hapvida's struggles mirror healthcare's battle against claims inflation, while IRB Re capitalizes on Brazil's insurance penetration growth. Natura's rebound highlights consumer resilience but faces inflationary tests.
All three firms prioritize cost discipline amid Brazil's uneven economic recovery, with currency stability and operational efficiency critical to sustaining momentum.
