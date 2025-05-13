Guru Randhawa Urges Fellow Indians To Stay Together: 'Nation Comes First'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa used social media to pen a heartfelt note to echo the emotions of millions across the nation amidst India's ongoing tension with Pakistan.

Stressing the importance of staying united during these challenging times, Randhawa wrote on his Instagram, "India is not just a country, it is an emotion, a bond of oneness that transcends caste, religion, language, or background. We are all Indians first, and our unity is our greatest strength."

The 'Ishare Tere' singer believes that all those who speak against the country should shift to a place they feel more aligned with.

"Whether Indian by birth or by heart, anyone who speaks against our motherland does not deserve to enjoy the privileges of this great nation. They are free to live wherever they feel more aligned, but not at the cost of disrespecting the very soil that nurtures us all," he added.

Showing his support for our Armed Forces, Randhawa shared, "We, the people of India, stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. If ever the need arises, every Indian will rise with them, not just in spirit, but in action."

Reiterating the 'Unity in diversity' motto, he concluded saying, "Let's remember: our diversity is our beauty but our nation comes first- always. Let us never tolerate any attempt to divide or defame India, because this land belongs to those who honor it with love and loyalty."

"Let's Unite, Let's Stay Together as a Nation. Proud Indian. 🇮🇳." Randhawa penned the caption.

After many days of tension across the India-Pakistan border, the neighbouring countries agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday. However, Pakistan ended up violating the ceasefire within a couple of hours, leaving things uncertain on both sides.

The Indian Armed Forces performed Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, in which around 26 innocent tourists lost their lives.