Authorities Probe Fire at UK Premier’s Residence
(MENAFN) British counter-terrorism units are contributing to an ongoing inquiry after a fire broke out at Premier Keir Starmer’s residence in North London in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Metropolitan Police reported that the blaze resulted in harm to the front area of the Kentish Town house. Fortunately, no individuals were harmed in the incident.
Law enforcement personnel and emergency responders arrived at the location shortly after the event, and a security cordon is still active while investigations are underway.
According to the London Fire Brigade, they received a report of a “small fire at 1.11 am local time (0011GMT),” which was brought “under control about 20 minutes later.”
Two firefighting vehicles from the Kentish Town Fire Station were dispatched to the site.
Roughly ten crew members participated in extinguishing the fire.
Although Starmer currently resides in the official Downing Street residence, he is believed to maintain ownership of the North London property, which is currently leased.
His official representative stated that the Prime Minister has “thanked the emergency services for their work” but refrained from disclosing further information.
“The matter was subject to a live investigation, so I can’t comment further,” the spokesperson added, declining to answer whether any of Starmer’s relatives were present during the event.
Police verified that “the fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.”
Specialists from both the fire brigade and the police force were observed at the location. Part of the adjacent road was temporarily shut off to vehicular traffic.
