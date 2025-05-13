Chipmos REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS



1Q25 Revenue Grows QoQ and YoY

Net Earnings of NT$0.24 per Basic Common Share or US$0.15 per Basic ADS Compared to Net Earnings of NT$0.32 per Basic Common Share or US$0.19 per Basic ADS in 4Q24

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity with NT$13,565.5 Million or US$408.7 Million Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents Board of Directors Authorizes New NT$525 Million Share Repurchase Program

HSINCHU, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$33.19 against US$1.00 as of March 31, 2025.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was NT$5,532.3 million or US$166.7 million, an increase of 2.5% from NT$5,399.6 million or US$162.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 2.1% from NT$5,418.7 million or US$163.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Net non-operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was NT$82.1 million or US$2.5 million, compared to NT$154.6 million or US$4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and NT$156.3 million or US$4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease of net non-operating income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 is mainly due to a NT$75 million or US$2.3 million reduction in foreign exchange gains. The difference between the first quarter of 2024 is mainly due to a NT$91 million or US$2.7 million decrease in foreign exchange gains which was partially offset by the increase of interest income of NT$26 million or US$0.8 million.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2025 was NT$176.3 million or US$5.3 million, and NT$0.24 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to NT$232.2 million or US$7.0 million, and NT$0.32 or US$0.01 per basic common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to NT$437.8 million or US$13.2 million, and NT$0.60 or US$0.02 per basic common share in the first quarter of 2024. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2025 were US$0.15 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.19 per basic ADS for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$0.36 per basic ADS in the first quarter of 2024.

Net free cash inflow for the first quarter of 2025 was NT$830.6 million or US$25.0 million with a strong balance of cash and cash equivalents was NT$13,565.5 million or US$408.7 million.

First Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-33961191

Password: 3114513 #

Webcast and Replay:

Replay: Starts approximately 2 hours after the live call ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company's website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.

