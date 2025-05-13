403
Trump expresses optimism over Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the possibility of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, as proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump emphasized the importance of the proposed meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, and even suggested that he might participate in the talks.
During a press conference on Monday, Trump said, “I think you may have a good result at the Thursday meeting in Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine. I believe the two leaders are going to be there. I was thinking about flying over. I don’t know where I’m going to be on Thursday, I’ve got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky quickly welcomed the idea, calling it a “right idea” that could potentially lead to significant changes.
Earlier on Sunday, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine, without any preconditions, and suggested that the talks could result in a ceasefire and a new truce. Putin emphasized that the aim of the talks would be to address the root causes of the conflict and secure a long-term, lasting peace.
However, the proposal was met with mixed reactions from Kiev and its Western allies, who have insisted on a 30-day truce as a precondition for negotiations. Trump, in contrast, urged Ukraine to accept the proposal immediately and engage in the talks.
It remains unclear on what basis Trump assumed that the Russian and Ukrainian leaders would meet on Thursday. Despite Trump’s call for Ukraine to engage in talks, Zelensky confirmed that he would personally attend the proposed meeting in Türkiye but reiterated the demand for a 30-day ceasefire.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to resuming direct talks in Istanbul without any preconditions, though he did not comment on the possibility of Putin attending the talks.
