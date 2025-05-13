403
US hosts white S-African asylum-seekers
(MENAFN) On Monday, the first group of white South Africans arrived in the United States following an offer of asylum from President Donald Trump, who claimed they were fleeing what he described as “genocide.” Despite these claims, the South African government strongly denied any allegations of discrimination against the country’s white minority or of government-condoned attacks on white farmers.
A total of 59 individuals, including children, were welcomed by U.S. State Department officials at an airport hangar near Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reassured the new arrivals, stating, “You are really welcome here and we respect what you have had to endure.” He acknowledged the threats these individuals had faced, particularly the violent invasions of their homes and farms, with little intervention from the South African government.
Previously, the U.S. granted asylum to 54 Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch colonists who make up around 7% of South Africa’s population. Trump reiterated his stance on fast-tracking naturalization for white South Africans, arguing that these individuals were facing violence and persecution. “It’s a genocide that’s taking place,” Trump stated, criticizing the media for ignoring the situation and suggesting that such a story would dominate if the roles were reversed.
The U.S. president’s assertions were supported by his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa. However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the claims, calling them “completely false,” and the country’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola emphasized that there was no evidence to support the allegations of widespread persecution of white farmers or Afrikaners.
The controversy intensified after South Africa passed a law in January that allows for the expropriation of land, much of which is owned by white farmers, without compensation. The South African government views this measure as a step toward correcting land ownership inequalities created by apartheid. Presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya clarified that the state would not expropriate property arbitrarily or without serving the public interest.
