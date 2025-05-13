403
UN Secretary-General Welcomes Israeli-American Hostage
(MENAFN) On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his approval regarding the release of the last remaining Israeli-American hostage from Gaza.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli national who had been held hostage in Gaza since 7 October 2023.
He is profoundly relieved that Mr. Alexander has been freed and is now returning to his family and loved ones after this harrowing ordeal," stated Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in an official message.
Guterres reiterated his strong demand for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and stressed the importance of freeing all other hostages still in captivity.
"The Secretary-General renews his urgent call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. Hostages must be treated humanely and with dignity," Dujarric continued in the statement.
In response to the continuing humanitarian disaster, Guterres appealed for all parties to allow rapid, unrestricted, and secure delivery of humanitarian assistance, including vital services, to all civilians in need. "Aid is not negotiable," he emphasized.
It was noted that approximately nine weeks ago, Israel imposed a blockade on food, water, and essential humanitarian supplies entering Gaza.
Additionally, the UN chief praised the diplomatic efforts made to bring an end to the violence.
"The Secretary-General commends the sustained efforts of the mediators – Egypt, Qatar, and the United States – to bring about an end to the hostilities. The Secretary-General urges all parties to build on today's release to reach a comprehensive agreement that will ensure the release of all hostages, an end to the hostilities, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the long-overdue alleviation of the human suffering in Gaza," the statement concluded.
