This Shedding Season Give Pet Hair, Bedbugs, Dust Mites And Allergens Eviction Orders With The Latest Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Mattress Vacuum Cleaner
Composite Brushroll Tapping: The composite roller brush features soft bristles and rubber strips that can tap at a high frequency of over 24,000 times per minute, effectively removing surface-level pet hair and tapping out dust mites and allergens embedded in mattresses, sofas, and carpets.
Enhanced UV-C Sterilization: This model features a UV-C light for more intense sterilization, providing 99.99% removal rate of dust mites and bacteria.
Graphene Heating: Utilizing revolutionary technology, the vacuum reaches 65°C within five seconds to deeply penetrate and effectively remove the moisture from inside the mattress, preventing the regrowth of dust mites.
Strong Suction Power: It boasts powerful suction of 16,000 Pa, which means better removal of deeply embedded bedbugs, dust mites and allergens, especially in thicker fabrics.
Smart Sensor Technology: The built-in dust sensor detects dust levels and uses LED color indicators to provide real-time cleaning progress update.
Better Filtration Technology: An advanced dual cyclonic filtration system captures finer particles, ensuring no allergens are released back into the air.
It is now available on JIMMY , Amazon (UK , Germany , Italy ), MediaExpert (Poland ), Allegro, eMAG, Euro, Neonet, Al, Wildberries, and Ozon.
About Jimmy
JlMMY , a technology-driven home appliance brand under KingClean Electric Co., LTD.
The company has 800+ R&D engineers, files around 200 new patents annually, and holds 2200+ patents since its establishment in 1994. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and production capabilities, JIMMY is committed to pioneering innovations that provide a cleaner way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Jimmy
