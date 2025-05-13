In-Depth Analysis Of The Flexible Packaging Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Is the Flexible Packaging Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The flexible packaging global market outlines an impressive growth trajectory for the flexible packaging industry , projecting a rise from $287.27 billion in 2024 to $311.15 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing food security concerns, rising e-commerce activities, increasing disposable income, and the growing popularity of online purchasing.

The flexible packaging industry is further expected to see strong growth in the next few years, projected to increase to $423.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the needs for enhanced convenience, environment sustainability, growing purchasing power, and the rising number of online food outlets.

What Market Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Flexible Packaging Industry?

The expansion of online food outlets is a significant factor in driving the growth of the flexible packaging industry. Online food outlets refer to digital platforms allowing customers to order food and beverages for delivery or pickup. This surge in online food outlets is due to the increasing consumer preference for convenience and advancements in digital technology. With busy lifestyles, more and more people are preferring to order food online rather than cooking or dining out as it saves time and offers a wide range of choices. Notably, flexible packaging solutions help these online food outlets to ensure freshness, spill resistance, and offer cost-effective delivery solutions. This enhances customer satisfaction and brand value. For instance, in December 2024, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, online ordering for cafés and bars in Canada increased from 25.7% in 2021 to 25.9% in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Flexible Packaging Market?

Major companies operating in the flexible packaging market include Paramount Global Inc., Henkel Limited., Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corp, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group, ProAmpac Holdings, ePac Holdings LLC., LC Packaging International BV, TCPL Packaging Ltd., Guala Pack S.p.a., Resinex, Terinex Flexibles Ltd, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Eagle Flexible Packaging Inc., FENTON PACKAGING LIMITED, WZ Packaging Ltd, Harkwell Labels Ltd., Norpol Packaging Ltd, Shako Flexipack Private Limited, SPP Printed Packaging and Tyler Packaging Ltd.

What Are The Major Developments In The Flexible Packaging Market?

Embracing a sustainable approach, key players in the flexible packaging market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as paper-based flexible packaging. This not only promotes sustainability but also minimizes plastic waste. An example is the UK-based packaging company, Parkside Flexible, that launched its Recoflex range of recyclable, paper-based flexible packaging materials in April 2024.

How Is The Flexible Packaging Market Segmented?

The flexible packaging market is comprehensively segmented:

By Product: Bags, Pouches, Rollstock, Films and Wraps, Other Products

By Material: Plastics, Paper, Metal, Bioplastics

By Printing Technology: Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technologies

By Application: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments are categorized as follows:

By Bags: Stand-Up Bags, Flat Bags, Gusseted Bags, Retort Bags, Vacuum Bags

By Pouches: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Spouted Pouches, Zipper Pouches, Retort Pouches

By Rollstock: Printed Rollstock, Unprinted Rollstock, Laminated Rollstock, High-Barrier Rollstock

By Films and Wraps: Shrink Films, Stretch Films, Barrier Films, Biodegradable Films, Heat-Sealable Wraps

By Other Products: Sachets, Lidding Films, Blister Packaging Films, Stick Packs

Which Regions Are Dominating The Flexible Packaging Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flexible packaging market in 2024. It is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

