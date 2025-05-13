Global Gingivitis Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Gingivitis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Gingivitis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

According to the report, the gingivitis market size has witnessed solid growth in the past few years, rising from $7.12 billion in 2024 to $7.47 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising cases of poor oral hygiene, increasing hormonal changes prevalence, increased adoption of scaling and root planning, a marked escalation in enzymatic therapy practice, and increased healthcare spending and dental insurance.

What's Driving the Gingivitis Market?

One key driver propelling the growth of the gingivitis market is the increasing prevalence of gum disease. Known as a common oral condition, gum disease leads to inflammation, infection, or deterioration of the gums and surrounding tissues, primarily due to plaque accumulation and inadequate oral care. Alertingly, the rise of gum disease is primarily due to poor oral hygiene, causing plaque buildup and bacterial infections. Unhealthy diets high in sugar and processed foods link with increased gum inflammation, while smoking weakens the immune response, making gums more susceptible to infection.

For instance, a report published by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities OHID in January 2024 shed light on the fact that the percentage of adults diagnosed with gum disease increased from 4% among those aged 16–24 to 28% among individuals aged 55–64. This emphasizes a higher prevalence with age, driving the growth of the gingivitis market going forward.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Where is the Gingivitis Market Headed in the Future?

With a steady prospect of growth, the gingivitis market size is expected to rise to $8.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing laser therapy utilization, rising disease awareness, favorable regulatory environments, healthcare policy shifts, and an increasing prevalence of gum disease.

Major market trends include advancements in biotechnology and personalized medicine, innovative treatment modalities, product and technology innovation, and advanced antimicrobial treatment.

Who are the Key Players in the Gingivitis Market?

Prominent companies operating in the gingivitis market include Procter & Gamble, Mayo Clinic, British United Provident Association Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Haleon group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., American Dental Association, Kivonyx Healthcare Pvt Ltd., ICPA Health Products Limited, Alarsin Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorios KIN, Ikon remedies pvt ltd., SingleCare Services LLC, Dentulu Inc., Focus Dental Care, Perio Protect LLC, Algen Healthcare Ltd, Neuracle Lifesciences Private Limited, Dental Herb Company, and Shreeji Pharma International.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How is the Market Segmented?

The gingivitis market has been segmented in this report:

1 By Treatment Type: Medication, Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Treatments

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical

3 By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1 By Medication: Antibiotics, Antiseptic Mouthwashes, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Pain Relievers

2 By Surgical Procedures: Flap Surgery, Gingivectomy, Gingivoplasty, Laser Therapy

3 By Non-Surgical Treatments: Scaling and Root Planing, Professional Dental Cleaning, Local Drug Delivery, Lifestyle and Dietary Modifications

Regional Insights

North America was the largest region in the gingivitis market in 2024. However, other noteworthy regions covered in the gingivitis market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Intraoral Cameras Global Market Report 2025



Oral Care Global Market Report 2025



Pet Oral Care Products Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Clients can count on 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders for information that helps you stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.