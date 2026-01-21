Romanian, Azerbaijani Regulators Consider Co-Op On Telecom Infrastructure Protection (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Romania's National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) and Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) are considering cooperation aimed at strengthening the protection, security, and resilience of telecommunications infrastructure, ANCOM said in an interview with Trend.

ANCOM outlined that the primary objective of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two regulators is to establish a flexible, non-binding framework for bilateral cooperation in the areas of electronic communications, postal services, and radio frequency spectrum management.

The document further highlights that both organizations aim to foster bilateral dialogue, exchange information and best practices, and engage in joint technical and regulatory activities, all in compliance with national laws and international commitments.

At this stage, the MoU does not specify particular joint projects or initiatives, nor does it provide a concrete implementation timeline. Instead, it offers a flexible cooperation framework, allowing both authorities to identify and agree on specific activities at a later time, based on mutual consent and available resources. Potential forms of collaboration include meetings, workshops, training sessions, exchanges of expertise, and joint participation in international regulatory discussions," the department explained.

The document places particular emphasis on the security and resilience of telecommunications networks and services, creating opportunities for enhanced preparedness against various challenges, including cyber threats and emergencies, within the scope of each party's mandate.

The MoU was signed on November 18, 2025, by ANCOM President Valeriu Ștefan Zgonea and Chairman of the Board of ICTA Nail Mardanov.