Al-Misnad Meets UK Special Envoy For Women And Girls
During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the field of humanitarian and development programmes, notably girls' education in conflict-affected areas, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.British Special Envoy humanitarian
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment