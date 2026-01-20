Al-Misnad Meets UK Special Envoy For Women And Girls

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the field of humanitarian and development programmes, notably girls' education in conflict-affected areas, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.