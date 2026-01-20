Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Misnad Meets UK Special Envoy For Women And Girls

2026-01-20 11:13:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Tuesday with the visiting British Special Envoy for Women and Girls Baroness Harriet Harman.

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the field of humanitarian and development programmes, notably girls' education in conflict-affected areas, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

Gulf Times

