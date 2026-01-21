Romania, Moldova, Ukraine Plan To Create Trilateral Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Chernivtsi District Council Mykola Kutsak said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At present, all three sides – Romania, Moldova and Ukraine – have declared their intention to take part in the future Chamber of Commerce and Industry. And the European Union has given its consent. In practice, this could mean closer cooperation between our countries and financial assistance to Moldova and Ukraine on their path to the EU. From our perspective in particular, this will involve the recovery of Ukraine from the consequences of hostilities," Kutsak said.

He became one of the members of the working group from Ukraine. It includes representatives of the three countries, the European Parliament and the European Union. The working group will coordinate the next steps toward launching the future platform.

According to Kutsak, once the joint trilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry begins operating, the maximum number of EU grant projects will be directed specifically toward supporting Moldova and the recovery of Ukraine.

"This is a very good idea for our country, and we hope that in the near future the participants will be able to move from declarations of intent to concrete steps," Kutsak added.

Information on further steps to create the future Chamber of Commerce and Industry is expected to be made public later.