QF To Mark International Day Of Education 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education will organise a series of events to mark the International Day of Education 2026 under the theme Education Is Everyone's Responsibility.

The events will take place on January 24-25 at Barahat Msheireb, highlighting key educational initiatives and success stories, and reaffirming education as a shared societal responsibility and a platform for dialogue and learning.

At the heart of the programme will be a focus on the Rasekh platform and its role in advancing identity-based bilingual education.

The events will also bring together QF entities and the wider community, including parents, school and university students, educational institutions, and education experts, through interactive activities designed to raise awareness of the value of education.

"International Day of Education is an opportunity to reflect on the real role of education in our lives, not only as an academic system, but as a shared responsibility that underpins development and shapes the future,” said Pre-University Education (PEU) president Abeer al-Khalifa.“It reminds us that education is a collective effort involving schools, families, and communities, and that its impact is measured not by what is achieved in a single year, but by the lasting effect it has on individuals and their ability to contribute positively to society."

She said that the significance of the celebration lies in its role as a shared platform to highlight educational experiences that have made a real difference, as well as partnerships that have helped advance educational practice and translate ideas into tangible impact.

"Celebrating the International Day of Education is not just about showcasing achievements, but about opening a broader community dialogue on our aspirations and how education can remain rooted in our identity and values while staying responsive to a changing world,” al-Khalifa added.“Such occasions are important for raising awareness of the value of education and encouraging the community to play an active role in supporting and advancing it.”

"At the QF, we see this day as a call for collective action and a renewed commitment to building an inclusive, flexible education system that responds to the diverse needs of learners,” she continued.“The education we celebrate today is one that creates real impact, puts people at its core, and lays the foundation for a more aware and sustainable future."

The programme will feature three main components, including an educational and cultural exhibition showcasing the achievements and initiatives of QF entities and participating schools, alongside panel discussions on the main stage highlighting inspiring educational stories and experiences.

It will include Rasekh Village, an immersive experience highlighting the initiative's core pillars and educational programmes.

The event will place a strong focus on educational innovation through the Sabq programme, a national initiative designed to identify and celebrate innovative educational practices while encouraging their wider adoption.

As part of the accompanying programme, the "Thunai" Conference will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, focusing on bilingual education models that balance cultural and linguistic identity with global openness.

The conference will feature University College London's Institute of Education professor Roberto Filippi, who is also the founder and director of the Multilingualism and Cognition Lab, and Farida Aboudan, the head of education at Unesco's Regional Office for the Gulf States and an expert in education and international development.

Running in parallel, the“Takaafo” Conference will reflect the QF's commitment to building an inclusive education system that provides every child with equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

The conference will feature Prof Barry Carpenter, who will lead a series of lectures and panel discussions on neurodiversity and special education needs, alongside international experts.

QF International Day of Education 2026 Barahat Msheireb