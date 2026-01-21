Kaztransoil Edges Up Transportation Via Kazakhstan-China Pipeline System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). KazTransOil transported 19.5 million tons of oil through the Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP's system in 2025, a 4% increase compared to 2024, Trend reports via the company.

In 2025, the total cargo turnover reached 17.471 billion ton-kilometers, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the previous year.

During the same period, the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline transshipped a total of 11.086 million tons of oil, marking a 1% decline compared to 2024.

KazTransOil transported a record-high 45.12 million tons of oil through its primary pipeline system in 2025, a 1% increase over the previous year, achieving the highest volume in the past seven years.

The total oil cargo turnover across KazTransOil's pipeline network amounted to 36.002 billion ton-kilometers in 2025, a 1% increase from the previous year. The company's overall oil cargo throughput reached 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, representing a 2% growth relative to 2024.

Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP is the owner and operator of the Atasu-Alashankou and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines. The company is a joint venture between KazTransOil JSC (50%) and China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company Ltd. (50%).