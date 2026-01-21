“Achilles” Fighters Strike Russia's Borisoglebsk-2 EW System Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, brigade's commander Yurii Fedorenko announced this on Telegram.

“As a result of coordinated actions, we managed to strike the system using several means and prevent the enemy from evacuating it in time,” Fedorenko said.

According to him, disabling this complex will facilitate the work of both infantry and unmanned units in the Vovchansk direction.

Overall, about 15 strikes against this system have been recorded since the beginning of the war.

The Borisoglebsk-2 is a Russian multipurpose electronic warfare complex. Its primary role is to undermine the effectiveness of command, communications, and navigation systems on the battlefield by creating interference. Consequently, in one of the directions where the enemy is conducting active offensive operations, this system was deployed to reinforce their actions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces have intensified attempts to bypass Vovchansk and Ukrainian units holding positions in the southern part of the town, using their proximity to the border to constantly replenish their forces.