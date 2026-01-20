At Education City Stadium, Inclusion Takes Centre Stage At Al Dasha Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At the Education City Stadium, Al Dasha Cup turned football into a powerful statement on inclusion, confidence and possibility, as children of all abilities competed on one of Qatar's grandest stages.

For the children taking part, the tournament became a defining moment where confidence, belonging and ambition mattered as much as the final score.

Organised through Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Ability Friendly Programme, the event brought together children with disabilities and special needs, offering them the opportunity to compete in a world class sporting venue and, more importantly, to be seen first as athletes.

“This tournament is all about building players' confidence to compete. What they learn through competition is how to win and how to lose and those are life skills, not just sporting ones,” said Kathleen Bates, head of Ability Friendly at the QF.

For Bates, the value of Al Dasha Cup runs deeper than performance on the pitch.

“They're learning how to work as a team, how to win as a team, how to lose as a team and good sportsmanship overall,” she said.“Those are three very important things we're taking away from this tournament.”

The competition forms part of a natural progression within the Ability Friendly Programme, which has spent more than eight years expanding access to sport for people with disabilities.

“We've provided many opportunities to learn sport and advance in sport. Competition is a very natural pathway. This is where they take what they've learned and show it off,” Bates explained.

Playing inside Education City Stadium added another layer of meaning.

“You get a chance to have some glory on you,” she said.“You're playing in a beautiful stadium, with a real competitive feel.”

The transformation among players was visible both on and off the field.

“This is a tremendous boost to their confidence,” Bates said.“We've had people scoring goals and people cheering for them and they're so proud.”

She noted that the impact extends beyond the players themselves.“It's incredibly motivating for their families and support groups to keep bringing them to sessions and to keep pushing them to develop their athletic abilities.”

Perhaps most significantly, the tournament allows participants to redefine how they see themselves.

“They can go back to school or work as a footballer, not somebody with a disability,” she said.“Sports is such a unifier. That sense of camaraderie and companionship is so important.”

Ryan Moignard, a senior supervisor with the Ability Friendly Programme, described Al Dasha Cup as both a sporting and a cultural event.

“This event is deeply rooted in culture,” he said.“The idea around inclusion is that everyone is involved, of all abilities.”

The tournament welcomed players of different ages and genders, but its core focus remained clear.

“Every child taking part over these days is a disabled child or a special needs child,” Moignard said.“This platform gives them a pathway to develop their skills and improve everything they've achieved so far.”

For Moignard, one of the most powerful aspects of the event is its setting.

“They're playing in one of the few World Cup stadiums in the world,” he said.“Previously, children with disabilities might not have had that opportunity. Now, they're playing where their icons once played.”

Addressing families' hesitation, Moignard stressed the importance of understanding and adaptation.

“It's about learning what supports each child best,” he said.“We build personal profiles, understand triggers and strengths and adapt sessions accordingly.”

Small-group environments help build more than just technical skills.“They develop social circles, self-esteem and self-confidence,” he said.“That improves overall wellbeing and it comes from close collaboration with families.”

Both Bates and Moignard see the programme as part of a broader shift in Qatar towards inclusion.

“The country is evolving and becoming more accessible,” Bates said.“There's a huge demand and we hear it from families every day.”

Moignard's message to the public was simple and direct.

“We can all achieve our dreams,” he said.“Many of these children were once told they wouldn't play football. The evidence is here. They're competing, and they're achieving.”

As the final whistle blew at Education City Stadium, Al Dasha Cup left behind more than memories.

It left proof that when opportunity meets belief, inclusion becomes not an idea but a lived reality.

Education City Stadium Al Dasha Cup