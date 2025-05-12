Garmin Expands Avionics Database Solutions For South Pacific Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Garmin Navigation Database continues to be an affordable and trusted solution in many regions throughout the world, and we are excited to expand its coverage to the South Pacific region. Customers now have the option for a convenient and comprehensive all-Garmin database solution that provides pilots with the information they need at a cost-effective price."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

The Garmin Navigation Database for the South Pacific region provides foundational information needed for precise navigation throughout the departure, enroute, arrival and approach phases of flight. Coverage is available in over 20 countries and more than 2,500 airports, including enroute and airspace data, instrument procedures, frequencies, airport information and more.

The Garmin Navigation Database has also been customized for region-specific needs, including verified aircraft landing areas (ALAs) in Australia and visual reporting points (VRPs) in New Zealand to aid in VFR navigation. The Garmin PilotTM mobile application also includes unverified ALAs and identifies those within the application.

Bundles and OnePak annual subscriptions

In addition to navigation data, pilots rely upon other critical databases on their Garmin avionics. To help pilots easily keep these avionics databases updated, the Garmin Navigation Database is offered together with other databases in annual subscriptions. Device bundles provide an easy option for pilots to update compatible databases on a single Garmin navigator, flight display or portable. Single device bundles and OnePak annual subscriptions can offer a simple, cost-effective option to update navigation data and other databases, such as terrain, obstacles, airport directory, SafeTaxi®, FliteCharts – including recently released New Zealand FliteCharts – and more.

Pilots flying aircraft equipped with a Garmin integrated flight deck or multiple Garmin avionics systems can take advantage of a new South Pacific OnePak subscription, which offers significant savings by supporting all compatible Garmin avionics in a single aircraft. For one annual price, OnePak subscriptions combine the Garmin Navigation Database with other essential databases for all compatible avionics in an aircraft, along with an eligible Garmin portable device. South Pacific annual device bundles are available starting at 860.00 AUD for GNS and 1,030.00 AUD for GTNTM series navigators. South Pacific OnePak subscriptions start at 1,460.00 AUD and are also available with FliteCharts terminal procedure charts for 1,805.00 AUD.1

Standalone navigation database updates

The Garmin Navigation Database is also available to customers wishing to update only their navigation database. Customers can choose a single month update or an annual subscription for their Garmin avionics systems. Standalone annual subscriptions of the Garmin Navigation Database for the South Pacific region start at 515.00 AUD for certified avionics systems. Single month purchase options start at 170.00 AUD. 1

A better way to update

Database updates for Garmin avionics or portables can be purchased via flyGarmin. Once purchased, device updates are quick and easy with the Garmin Aviation Database Manager . Simple to use, the database manager application on your computer manages all database updates. It can also automatically download the latest update from the subscription so that databases are ready and can be installed without waiting for a download.

The app keeps track of current and future updates with a calendar view, indicating when a new cycle will be available, and a reminder of what cycle is currently installed. Most updates can be directly transferred to the device or data card. GNS series navigators require a Garmin USB aviation data card programmer to facilitate the transfer. Once the new databases are loaded, simply insert the card into the navigator, and fly with current data.

Additionally, Garmin's Database Concierge and PlaneSyncTM connected aircraft management system can further simplify database updates. Database Concierge allows pilots to download updates to their Garmin Pilot app and wirelessly transfer to their compatible avionics via compatible mobile device. Alternatively, the PlaneSync connected aircraft management system provides automatic database updates to compatible avionics over 4G LTE or Wi-Fi via Garmin's GDL® 60 datalink.

The Garmin Navigation Database for the South Pacific region is available now. For additional information, visit Garmin/SouthPacificDB.

