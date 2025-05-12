Crypto Exchange Market Report 2025-2034: Top 10 Players Control Over One-Third Of Global Crypto Exchange Market, Led By Binance At 12.6%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$213.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Opportunity Insights
- The top opportunities in the crypto exchange market segmented by exchange model will arise in the centralized exchange segment, which will gain $42.1 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the crypto exchange market segmented by trading type will arise in the spot trading segment, which will gain $25.55 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the crypto exchange market segmented by coin or token will arise in the bitcoin exchange segment, which will gain $21.79 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the crypto exchange market segmented by payment method will arise in the fiat currency exchange segment, which will gain $27.85 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The crypto exchange market size will gain the most in the USA at $17.25 billion.
Major Market Trends
- Strengthening Crypto Transaction Security Through Strategic Partnerships Decentralized Exchanges Offering Greater Liquidity and a Broader Range of Cryptocurrencies Focus on APIs for Enhanced Integration and Real-Time Functionality
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- OSL Group Acquired CoinBest CoinDCX Acquired BitOasis SBI Holdings Inc. Acquired Bitpoint Amber Group Acquired DeCurret Inc. OANDA Acquired Coinpass Binance Acquired Tokocrypto Binance Acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC)
Companies Featured
- Binance Holdings Ltd. Coinbase Global Inc. Kraken Digital Asset Exchange Block Inc. Bybit Fintech Limited Foris DAX Asia Pte. Ltd. Robinhood Markets Inc. eToro Group Ltd. Fireblocks Inc. KuCoin Co. Limited. Bitmain Technologies Ltd. Gemini Canaan Creative Inc. DeCurret Inc. Matrixport Hyperchain Technology Bitpoint Japan Co. Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd. DAX Asia Pte. Ltd. Sony Group Corporation N26 Bitstamp Ledger OANDA Crypto Sygnum Bank Deutsche Borse AG Paxful Exmo CoinGate BTC-Alpha CoinEx CoinFlip CME Group Purpose Investments Bitget Coinbase Kraken Coinsquare Bitbuy Newton Bitso Volabit Mexo Bitlem Paxos BlockFi Bittrex Mercado Pago Itau Unibanco Bancolombia Ripio Bitex Mercado Bitcoin Foxbit NovaDAX FlowBTC Nobidex Paribu Bybit ValiCoin IranBit eToro Coinmama Bit2C BitOasis CoinMENA Koinim Commercial International Bank (CIB) Yellow Card Inc. Ripple Labs Inc. Schindlers Digital Assets NeoNomad Paycorp Group
