Crypto Exchange Market Report 2025-2034: Top 10 Players Control Over One-Third Of Global Crypto Exchange Market, Led By Binance At 12.6%

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Exchange Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the crypto exchange market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global crypto exchange market reached a value of nearly $24.75 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.29% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $24.75 billion in 2024 to $71.94 billion in 2029 at a rate of 23.78%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.26% from 2029 and reach $213.15 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing adoption of bitcoin, growing popularity of digital assets, increasing adoption of smartphones, rising disposable income and increased internet penetration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cybersecurity risks.

Going forward, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in digital payments adoption, favorable government initiatives, increasing population and urbanization and increasing e-commerce will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the crypto exchange market in the future include economic uncertainties or downturns.

The global crypto exchange market is concentrated, with a large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 35.11% of the total market in 2023. Binance Holdings Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 12.58% share of the market, followed by Coinbase Global Inc. with 7.76%, Kraken Digital Asset Exchange with 4.54%, Block Inc. with 4.27%, Bybit Fintech Limited with 2.81%, Foris DAX Asia Pte. Ltd. with 0.79%, Robinhood Markets Inc. with 0.67%, eToro Group Ltd. with 0.59%, Fireblocks Inc. with 0.56% and KuCoin Co. Limited. with 0.55%.

The crypto exchange market is segmented by exchange model into centralized exchange and decentralized exchange. The centralized exchange market was the largest segment of the crypto exchange market segmented by exchange model, accounting for 90.76% or $22.46 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the decentralized exchange segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the crypto exchange market segmented by exchange model, at a CAGR of 26.37% during 2024-2029.

The crypto exchange market is segmented by trading type into spot trading and derivatives trading. The spot trading market was the largest segment of the crypto exchange market segmented by trading type, accounting for 58.86% or $14.57 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the derivatives trading segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the crypto exchange market segmented by trading type, at a CAGR of 25.59% during 2024-2029.

The crypto exchange market is segmented by coin or token into bitcoin exchange, altcoin exchange and ethereum exchange. The bitcoin exchange market was the largest segment of the crypto exchange market segmented by coin or token, accounting for 46.36% or $11.47 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the altcoin exchange segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the crypto exchange market segmented by coin or token, at a CAGR of 24.78% during 2024-2029.

The crypto exchange market is segmented by payment method into fiat currency exchange and cryptocurrency exchange. The fiat currency exchange market was the largest segment of the crypto exchange market segmented by payment method, accounting for 59.72% or $14.78 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cryptocurrency exchange segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the crypto exchange market segmented by payment method, at a CAGR of 24.06% during 2024-2029.

North America was the largest region in the crypto exchange market, accounting for 40.20% or $9.95 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the crypto exchange market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.10% and 24.01% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.71% and 22.91% respectively.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the crypto exchange companies to focus on strategic partnerships to enhance compliance and growth, focus on decentralized exchanges to improve security and user options, focus on APIs to enhance integration and user experience, focus on decentralized exchange market growth, focus on derivatives trading market growth, focus on altcoin exchange market growth, focus on cryptocurrency exchange market growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding digital and regional accessibility, focus on competitive and transparent pricing strategies, focus on diversified digital campaigns, focus on loyalty and referral programs and focus on building strong relationships with financial service providers.

Key Attributes:

