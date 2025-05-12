403
S. Korea’s Court Stalls Presidential Frontrunner’s Hearing Until Post-Election
(MENAFN) A South Korean high court has announced it will postpone the hearing regarding presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung's subornation of perjury case until after the June 3rd presidential election, according to a South Korean news agency. This decision follows two similar postponements by the judiciary last week.
The Seoul High Court has rescheduled the initial hearing, originally set for May 20th, due to Lee's registration as a presidential candidate. The court had previously planned the final hearing for June 3rd, the same day as the election.
Lee was acquitted in November of charges related to suborning perjury, specifically influencing a former Seongnam Mayor's secretary to provide false testimony in a 2019 trial concerning alleged election law violations. The prosecution subsequently appealed this acquittal.
Earlier, on May 7th, the Seoul High Court also delayed the first hearing of Lee's retrial on separate election law violation charges until after the election. On the same day, the Seoul Central District Court suspended hearings in Lee's corruption trial related to Seongnam development projects, pushing them to late June.
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party (DP) candidate, currently leads in presidential election polls. The DP, which holds a majority in parliament, has called for all judicial proceedings involving Lee to be postponed until after the election.
