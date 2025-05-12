Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Children And Women Among 16 Martyred In Israeli Strikes On Gaza

2025-05-12 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 16 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred and others injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted northern and central Gaza in the early hours of Monday.
Medical sources reported that 15 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli strike on a shelter center at the Jabalia Girls School in northern Gaza. Medical teams transported dozens of casualties, including children and women, from the scene.
In central Gaza, a girl was martyred in an Israeli strike that targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault and what has been described as a genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,829 martyrs, with 119,554 others injured, since October 2023.

