403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Children And Women Among 16 Martyred In Israeli Strikes On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 16 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred and others injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted northern and central Gaza in the early hours of Monday.
Medical sources reported that 15 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli strike on a shelter center at the Jabalia Girls School in northern Gaza. Medical teams transported dozens of casualties, including children and women, from the scene.
In central Gaza, a girl was martyred in an Israeli strike that targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault and what has been described as a genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,829 martyrs, with 119,554 others injured, since October 2023.
Medical sources reported that 15 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli strike on a shelter center at the Jabalia Girls School in northern Gaza. Medical teams transported dozens of casualties, including children and women, from the scene.
In central Gaza, a girl was martyred in an Israeli strike that targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault and what has been described as a genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,829 martyrs, with 119,554 others injured, since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment