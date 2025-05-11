Caution! If You Change Your Phone Number In Costa Rica And Don't Report It To The Bank, Your Accounts Could Be Closed Through Sinpe Móvil

Caution! If You Change Your Phone Number In Costa Rica And Don't Report It To The Bank, Your Accounts Could Be Closed Through Sinpe Móvil
“It is vital that, when changing your number, you deactivate the old one and register the new one with your bank (...) This is because Sinpe Móvil directly links your phone number to your bank account. If your old number is assigned to another person and you don't deactivate it first, the new owner could carry out SMS transactions, withdrawing funds without any major obstacles,” the Central Bank stated. A simple oversight could put the funds in your bank accounts at risk.On the rise
The use of Sinpe Móvil continues to boom in Costa Rica. According to official data, by the end of 2024, more than 648 million transactions were made using this system, and more than 3.5 million users are now subscribed.In December of last year alone, 62.7 million transactions were recorded using this method, which allows you to send and receive money instantly using only a mobile phone number.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment