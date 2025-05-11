Sharjah Digital Department Enhances Emirate's Readiness For The Future Through“The Era Of AI Is Here” Leadership Workshop

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: With people at the heart of digital innovation, we firmly believe that investing in government capabilities in emerging technologies is fundamental to achieving sustainable excellence and enhancing the quality of life across our communities

Sharjah,May 2025: In a strategic step that underscores the Government of Sharjah's commitment to digital transformation and the empowerment of national talent, Sharjah Digital Department, in collaboration with Microsoft and INSEAD, organised a specialised training workshop titled 'The Era of AI is Here, aimed at department heads and general managers across various government entities in the emirate.

Designed for senior government leaders, including general managers and executives from various entities across the emirate, the workshop took place at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, with 35 participants from both government and private sector entities in attendance.

Organised as part of SDD's commitment to fostering a data-driven culture, the event aimed to enhance the government sector's preparedness for the future by embracing cutting-edge technological innovations. The workshop was designed to equip leaders with the knowledge and tools to harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve institutional performance, elevate the quality of government services, and drive innovation in decision-making.

H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, underscored the workshop's significance in advancing Sharjah's digital transformation journey. He stated:“This workshop marks a strategic milestone in our pursuit of a government driven by intelligence, data, and insight, where decision-making and service delivery align with the emirate's future vision. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant possibility but an essential instrument for addressing today's challenges and shaping tomorrow's opportunities.”

He added:“We are not merely preparing for the future; we are actively shaping it. With people at the heart of digital innovation, we firmly believe that investing in government capabilities in emerging technologies is fundamental to achieving sustainable excellence and enhancing the quality of life across our communities.”

He continued:“We believe that meaningful partnerships are essential to building an advanced and future-ready government. That's why we prioritise collaboration with leading global organisations such as Microsoft, with whom we share a productive strategic relationship. This workshop reflects our commitment to transforming such partnerships into tangible opportunities for training and knowledge-sharing, accelerating digital transformation and ensuring innovation remains a driving force in government work.”

The session also explored artificial intelligence's latest scientific perspectives and practical applications, offering a structured framework for evaluating its use in government work. It also addressed the stages of institutional maturity in adopting AI technologies and the associated challenges and risks.

This workshop forms part of a broader series of strategic initiatives launched by Sharjah Digital Department as part of its mission to lead digital transformation. By designing proactive, human-centred solutions driven by modern technologies and data, the department aims to enhance quality of life and elevate service delivery across the emirate. The initiative also aligns with the Government of Sharjah's vision to future-proof the public sector and foster partnerships with leading international technology institutions.