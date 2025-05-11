403
Namibia Bolsters Sports Governance to Enhance Olympic Performance
(MENAFN) Namibia is taking steps to improve governance and coordination in its sports sector, aiming to enhance the country’s performance at international events, including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, according to a top government official.
During a stakeholder gathering in Windhoek, Sanet Steenkamp, Namibia’s Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, emphasized the need for defined roles, responsibility, and streamlined efforts among various sports organizations.
"Avoiding duplication of roles and strengthening coordination is essential for delivering results and maintaining institutional integrity," she remarked.
Steenkamp highlighted that the Namibia Sports Commission currently works with 57 recognized sports organizations and six umbrella bodies. She reaffirmed the government’s backing for public entities and Olympic bodies involved in athlete development for global competitions.
As part of its broader national development agenda, the country plans to upgrade to international-standard sports facilities and has launched a sports development fund to support these initiatives.
The government has earmarked 7 million Namibian dollars (approximately 384,000 U.S. dollars) for this year’s podium performance programme, which focuses on grooming high-performance athletes.
Namibia is also set to host the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games this July in Windhoek and Swakopmund, featuring 12 sporting disciplines.
"These Games are a matter of national pride and a tremendous opportunity for our youth," Steenkamp stated.
"I call on all relevant stakeholders especially those responsible for the preparation of team Namibia to double their efforts and ensure our athletes receive world-class preparation and support," she further noted.
She reiterated the government’s ongoing dedication to leveraging sports as a platform for empowering youth, generating employment, and advancing national progress, in alignment with the upcoming sixth national development plan.
