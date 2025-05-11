403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky responds to Putin’s Easter ceasefire declaration
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed extending the 30-hour Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Ukraine is prepared to extend the truce if Moscow reciprocates. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would only observe the ceasefire if Russia adheres to it, saying, "Silence in response to silence, strikes in response to strikes."
Putin had earlier declared a temporary ceasefire from 6:00 pm on Saturday until midnight on April 21, with instructions for Russian forces to remain alert and ready to respond to any violations by Ukrainian troops. Putin also referenced a previous US-brokered 30-day moratorium on energy infrastructure attacks, which the Russian Ministry of Defense claims Ukraine violated approximately 100 times.
In his response, Zelensky criticized the ceasefire as an attempt to "play with human lives" and questioned Russia's intentions, noting that "Russian assault activities" were still ongoing at various locations along the front lines. While reports on the situation's status varied, RT correspondent Andrey Filatov reported violations of the ceasefire within an hour of its commencement, with Ukrainian forces using drones and artillery to target Russian positions.
Putin had earlier declared a temporary ceasefire from 6:00 pm on Saturday until midnight on April 21, with instructions for Russian forces to remain alert and ready to respond to any violations by Ukrainian troops. Putin also referenced a previous US-brokered 30-day moratorium on energy infrastructure attacks, which the Russian Ministry of Defense claims Ukraine violated approximately 100 times.
In his response, Zelensky criticized the ceasefire as an attempt to "play with human lives" and questioned Russia's intentions, noting that "Russian assault activities" were still ongoing at various locations along the front lines. While reports on the situation's status varied, RT correspondent Andrey Filatov reported violations of the ceasefire within an hour of its commencement, with Ukrainian forces using drones and artillery to target Russian positions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment