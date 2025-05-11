403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Media Exposes Financial Routes from Qatar
(MENAFN) Israeli media has exposed the financial pathways through which funds from Qatar reached Israeli officials, including spokespersons and advisors close to Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, in the ongoing "Qatar-gate" controversy.
The findings of a prosecutor's investigation revealed the specific routes by which money was transferred from Qatar to key individuals in Netanyahu’s circle, particularly spokesperson Eliezer Feldstein and advisors Jonathan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, as reported by an Israeli state television.
According to the report, the Qatari government’s funds were first directed to an international firm, which then funneled the money to a Mossad official, who subsequently sent it to a company connected to one of Netanyahu’s close associates.
The investigative team uncovered these routes after analyzing bank statements, phone records, witness testimonies, as well as other forms of evidence.
One of the identified routes involved US consultant Jay Potlik, who is reportedly employed by the Qatari government, and Israeli businessman Gil Birger.
Through this pathway, the money ultimately reached Feldstein.
Another route indicated that between 2022 and 2024, funds from Qatar were transferred through yet another company to a Mossad official, continuing the financial exchange.
The findings of a prosecutor's investigation revealed the specific routes by which money was transferred from Qatar to key individuals in Netanyahu’s circle, particularly spokesperson Eliezer Feldstein and advisors Jonathan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, as reported by an Israeli state television.
According to the report, the Qatari government’s funds were first directed to an international firm, which then funneled the money to a Mossad official, who subsequently sent it to a company connected to one of Netanyahu’s close associates.
The investigative team uncovered these routes after analyzing bank statements, phone records, witness testimonies, as well as other forms of evidence.
One of the identified routes involved US consultant Jay Potlik, who is reportedly employed by the Qatari government, and Israeli businessman Gil Birger.
Through this pathway, the money ultimately reached Feldstein.
Another route indicated that between 2022 and 2024, funds from Qatar were transferred through yet another company to a Mossad official, continuing the financial exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment