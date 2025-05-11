403
Previous leader describes Moldova’s arrest of bishop on Easter ritual as ‘act of terror’
(MENAFN) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has sharply criticized the government of President Maia Sandu for detaining a senior Orthodox bishop ahead of Easter, calling it a grave offense against the country’s religious traditions.
Bishop Marchel of the Moldovan Orthodox Church was due to travel to Jerusalem to participate in the Holy Fire ceremony and return with consecrated candles. However, he reported that Moldovan police intercepted him and two accompanying clerics at the airport, searched them, and delayed them until after their flight had departed.
In a video shared on Instagram, Dodon, who heads the opposition Party of Socialists, labeled the action “an act of terror” against Moldova’s Orthodox believers. He noted that no such incident had occurred in the country’s modern history and accused President Sandu’s administration of persecuting the Church.
“This is an attack on our Orthodox faith and all believers in Moldova,” Dodon said. “God does not strike with a stick, but those in power must end their pressure on the Church.”
He further suggested that the move may have been motivated by personal animosity, as Bishop Marchel is known for criticizing the current government.
Moldova, where over 90% of the population is Orthodox Christian, is divided between two major branches of the Church: the Moldovan Orthodox Church aligned with Moscow, and the Metropolis of Bessarabia, under the Romanian Orthodox Church. Tensions between them have intensified in recent years amid Sandu’s pro-European policies and opposition to Russian influence.
Dodon warned the government not to interfere in religious affairs. “Do not divide the Church. With your actions, you have insulted the faith of the majority,” he said, quoting scripture to emphasize his point.
His party echoed his sentiments in an official statement, calling the incident a direct assault on Moldovan statehood. The Russian Orthodox Church also condemned the government’s actions as politically driven and offensive to Orthodox Christians.
