Russian Orthodox Church criticizes Moldova for stopping bishop’s Easter visit
(MENAFN) The Russian Orthodox Church has sharply criticized Moldovan authorities for preventing a bishop from attending the Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem ahead of Orthodox Easter on April 20. Church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda called the action “outrageous” and politically driven.
The Holy Fire, revered by Orthodox Christians, is said to appear miraculously each Holy Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed to be the site of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. Pilgrims typically light candles from the flame and bring them back as sacred relics.
Bishop Marchel of the Moldovan Orthodox Church claimed that police stopped him and two clerics from boarding their flight to Jerusalem, citing a second-category search. Though no suspicious items were found, the group received their passports back only after their flight had departed.
Legoyda condemned the act via Telegram, calling it a “mockery” of Moldova’s Orthodox faithful and a clear attempt to use religion for political purposes. He criticized Moldovan officials as being disconnected from Christianity and warned that such actions would have consequences, quoting scripture to underline his point.
Moldova has long been divided between two Orthodox factions: the Moldovan Orthodox Church, aligned with Moscow, and the Metropolis of Bessarabia, under the Romanian Orthodox Church. The pro-European government in Chisinau has shown support for the Romanian-aligned church amid broader tensions with Russia.
Former President Igor Dodon previously accused the government of attempting to strip the Moldovan Orthodox Church of its autonomy and shift it under Romanian control. Though some politicians suggested a crackdown similar to Ukraine's 2023 ban on the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, President Maia Sandu denied such intentions, stating her administration maintains ties with both Orthodox branches.
