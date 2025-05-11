403
US, China Trade Talks Resume
(MENAFN) High-level trade discussions between the United States and China wrapped up on Saturday evening in Geneva, Switzerland, and are scheduled to continue on Sunday, based on a report from the media.
These deliberations mark a significant diplomatic effort as both nations seek to navigate a complex economic relationship strained by recent tensions.
The dialogue commenced at 10:00 a.m. local time (0800GMT) and included a midday break before concluding at approximately 8:00 p.m., resulting in at least eight hours of continuous negotiation, as noted by the publication.
Despite the lengthy meeting, no formal remarks were delivered afterward, and the nature or progress of the talks remained undisclosed.
Representing the United States were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
The gathering follows a period of heightened trade conflict that began earlier in the year, when Washington enforced import taxes of up to 145 percent on goods from China.
In retaliation, Beijing implemented countermeasures with tariffs reaching 125 percent on selected US exports.
Before the start of the summit, United States Leader Donald Trump stated that an 80 percent levy on Chinese merchandise “seems right.”
The administration underscored its commitment to supporting Trump's negotiators, affirming that they have his full confidence in achieving what it described as “the best deal possible for America.”
