Putin Describes Israel’s Ban on Gaza Aid as ‘worrying’
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, during discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Saturday, referred to the situation in Palestine as a series of "tragic events" and labeled it "a humanitarian catastrophe."
He condemned Israel's restriction on the delivery of aid, highlighting it as "especially worrying."
Putin emphasized that Russia closely monitors the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has led to the deaths of over 51,000 people, with "concern and empathy."
He noted that instability is increasing across the West Bank, while Gaza is enduring a severe humanitarian emergency "in the truest sense of the word."
He stressed Russia’s commitment to regularly supporting the Palestinian people, noting that in the past year alone, over 800 tons of assistance—including food, medical supplies, and essential goods—have been sent to those affected.
Reaffirming Russia’s stance on resolving the conflict, Putin stated that lasting peace in the region must be grounded in internationally accepted legal principles that advocate for the creation of two independent states for two distinct peoples.
He also mentioned that they would "exchange views" on how Russia could further help ease regional tensions and would address "pressing issues" in their two-sided relations.
In response, Leader Abbas expressed gratitude for Russia’s continued support, emphasizing that Moscow has long championed "justice, the creation of a Palestinian state, and the rights of the Palestinian people."
He called for the reinstatement of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where residents face severe shortages of nourishment, power, as well as other essential items.
